Cleveland State vs. Ohio: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) host the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) at Wolstein Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Cleveland State vs. Ohio Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Wolstein Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Cleveland State covered the spread less often than Ohio last season, putting up an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 16-13-0 mark of the Bobcats.
Cleveland State vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cleveland State
|71.8
|150.6
|68.7
|141.8
|136.2
|Ohio
|78.8
|150.6
|73.1
|141.8
|147.7
Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Vikings recorded 71.8 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bobcats gave up.
- Cleveland State had an 8-4 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.
Cleveland State vs. Ohio Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cleveland State
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
|Ohio
|16-13-0
|17-12-0
Cleveland State vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cleveland State
|Ohio
|13-3
|Home Record
|14-1
|7-9
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|8-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|74.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.5
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.8
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-4-0
