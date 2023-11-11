On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Daniel Sprong going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

  • In three of 14 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Sprong averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:03 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:59 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:10 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:48 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:18 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:49 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

