Will Daniel Sprong Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 11?
On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Daniel Sprong going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Sprong stats and insights
- In three of 14 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Sprong averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Sprong recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|12:59
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|17:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:48
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:18
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Away
|W 5-2
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
