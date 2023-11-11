In the upcoming matchup versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect David Perron to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Perron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 3 1 2 16:14 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:03 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 2 1 1 14:53 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

