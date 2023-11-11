The Marist Red Foxes are expected to win their game against the Dayton Flyers at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Dayton vs. Marist Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Marist (-7.5) 43.9 Marist 26, Dayton 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers covered six times in 10 games with a spread last season.

A total of three of Flyers games last season hit the over.

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes covered four times in 11 games with a spread last year.

The Red Foxes and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Red Foxes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dayton 21.6 28.2 31.0 24.2 9.8 33.3 Marist 18.2 28.1 22.0 24.8 15.2 30.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.