The Dayton Flyers (2-7) hit the road for a Pioneer League battle against the Marist Red Foxes (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Welcome Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Dayton ranks 86th in the FCS with 21.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 77th in points allowed (257.8 points allowed per contest). Marist has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 18th-worst with 287.7 total yards per game. It has been more productive on defense, allowing 353.2 total yards per contest (65th-ranked).

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, read on.

Dayton vs. Marist Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: Welcome Stadium

Dayton vs. Marist Key Statistics

Dayton Marist 322.2 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.7 (106th) 257.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.2 (65th) 163.4 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.1 (116th) 158.8 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.6 (77th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has 775 yards passing for Dayton, completing 56.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Michael Neel has racked up 613 yards on 138 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Cole Dow has piled up 312 yards on 69 attempts, scoring four times.

Gavin Lochow has hauled in 26 receptions for 294 yards (32.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Derek Willits has caught 20 passes while averaging 25.7 yards per game.

Jake Coleman has hauled in 19 grabs for 214 yards, an average of 23.8 yards per game.

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has compiled 1,511 yards (167.9 per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Amin Woods is his team's leading rusher with 137 carries for 575 yards, or 63.9 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Tristan Shannon is a key figure in this offense, with 213 rushing yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns and 135 receiving yards (15 per game) on 14 catches

Matt Stianche's 602 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 39 receptions on 39 targets with four touchdowns.

Will Downes has put together a 208-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 11 targets.

