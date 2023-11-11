Will Dmitri Voronkov Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 11?
On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Dmitri Voronkov going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Voronkov stats and insights
- Voronkov has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
- Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 45 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
