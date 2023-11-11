The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Donovan Mitchell, match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Mitchell put up 20 points, five assists and two steals in a 128-120 loss against the Thunder.

We're going to look at Mitchell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-115)

Over 27.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Over 4.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+126)

Over 5.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Looking to bet on one or more of Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 117.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors gave up 43.3 rebounds per contest last year, 15th in the league in that category.

The Warriors allowed 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

Conceding 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2023 34 31 2 7 5 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.