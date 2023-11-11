Will Erik Gudbranson light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gudbranson stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Gudbranson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Gudbranson has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 45 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 19:51 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:16 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:49 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:30 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:37 Away W 5-4 OT
10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:36 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.