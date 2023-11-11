Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you live in Fulton County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Fulton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wauseon High School at Van Wert
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tinora High School at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Metamora, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
