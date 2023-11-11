Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodward Career Technical High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loveland at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
