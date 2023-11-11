Iowa State vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the BYU Cougars (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars will attempt to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under is 41.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. BYU matchup.
Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Provo, Utah
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Iowa State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-7)
|41.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-7)
|41.5
|-300
|+240
Iowa State vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Iowa State has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- BYU is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Iowa State & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|Iowa State
|To Win the Big 12
|+8000
|BYU
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
