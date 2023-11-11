Can we count on Ivan Provorov scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

  • Provorov is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:10 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:52 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 25:23 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:58 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:11 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:20 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:44 Away W 5-4 OT
10/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:57 Home W 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

