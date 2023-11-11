The Detroit Red Wings, J.T. Compher included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Compher's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

J.T. Compher vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 18:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In three of 14 games this season, Compher has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Compher has a point in seven games this season (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

Compher has an assist in six of 14 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Compher's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Compher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Compher Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 3 10 Points 2 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

