When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jeff Petry light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Petry stats and insights

Petry is yet to score through nine games this season.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Petry has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:45 Home W 5-4 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:32 Home W 6-3 10/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-4 10/12/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:05 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.