The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Justin Holl find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Holl stats and insights

  • Holl is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Holl has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:21 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 2-0
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:08 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 3 0 3 16:12 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:00 Away W 5-2
10/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:38 Away W 4-0
10/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

