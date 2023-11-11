The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Golden Flashes had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
  • Kent State had a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Golden Flashes were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 356th.
  • Last year, the 76.1 points per game the Golden Flashes recorded were 10.4 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (65.7).
  • Kent State went 24-4 last season when scoring more than 65.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Kent State scored 15.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did in away games (68.3).
  • At home, the Golden Flashes surrendered 0.5 more points per game (65.7) than away from home (65.2).
  • Kent State drained 8.5 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged away from home (7.2 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Malone W 79-58 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/9/2023 James Madison L 113-108 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/11/2023 Fresno State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/17/2023 Hampton - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/26/2023 Charleston (SC) - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.