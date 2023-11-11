How to Watch Kent State vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Old Dominion vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- South Alabama vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Appalachian State vs Northern Illinois (4:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Ohio vs Cleveland State (6:00 PM ET | November 11)
Kent State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Golden Flashes had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
- Kent State had a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 356th.
- Last year, the 76.1 points per game the Golden Flashes recorded were 10.4 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (65.7).
- Kent State went 24-4 last season when scoring more than 65.7 points.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Kent State scored 15.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did in away games (68.3).
- At home, the Golden Flashes surrendered 0.5 more points per game (65.7) than away from home (65.2).
- Kent State drained 8.5 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged away from home (7.2 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Malone
|W 79-58
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/9/2023
|James Madison
|L 113-108
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/17/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/26/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
