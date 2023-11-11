The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

Last season, the Golden Flashes had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.

Kent State had a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Golden Flashes were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 356th.

Last year, the 76.1 points per game the Golden Flashes recorded were 10.4 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (65.7).

Kent State went 24-4 last season when scoring more than 65.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Kent State scored 15.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did in away games (68.3).

At home, the Golden Flashes surrendered 0.5 more points per game (65.7) than away from home (65.2).

Kent State drained 8.5 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged away from home (7.2 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Upcoming Schedule