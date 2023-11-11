Saturday's game features the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) squaring off at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center (on November 11) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-63 victory for Kent State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Kent State vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 73, Fresno State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Fresno State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-9.6)

Kent State (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 135.6

Kent State Performance Insights

Kent State was 73rd in the nation in points scored (76.1 per game) and 55th in points allowed (65.9) last season.

Last year, the Golden Flashes were 126th in the nation in rebounds (32.5 per game) and 170th in rebounds allowed (31.0).

Kent State was 237th in college basketball in assists (12.3 per game) last season.

The Golden Flashes were 112th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.9 per game) and 209th in 3-point percentage (33.6%) last season.

Kent State gave up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 140th and 40th, respectively, in the country.

The Golden Flashes attempted 61.6% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.4% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 71.3% of the Golden Flashes' baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

