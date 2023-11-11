The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) meet the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Kent State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sincere Carry: 17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Malique Jacobs: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Miryne Thomas: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chris Payton: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 5.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kent State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Fresno State AVG Fresno State Rank
73rd 76.1 Points Scored 63.7 342nd
55th 65.9 Points Allowed 65.7 52nd
126th 32.5 Rebounds 27.5 356th
91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.8 237th
237th 12.3 Assists 12.3 237th
99th 11 Turnovers 10.6 51st

