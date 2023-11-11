The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) meet at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State covered 20 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

Kent State (20-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 64.5% of the time, 25.2% more often than Fresno State (11-17-0) last year.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 76.1 139.8 65.9 131.6 143.7 Fresno State 63.7 139.8 65.7 131.6 129.3

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Flashes scored 10.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (65.7).

When Kent State put up more than 65.7 points last season, it went 16-9 against the spread and 24-4 overall.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 20-11-0 12-19-0 Fresno State 11-17-0 13-15-0

Kent State vs. Fresno State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Fresno State 15-0 Home Record 7-7 9-6 Away Record 4-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

