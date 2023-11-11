Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Marion County, Ohio today? We have you covered below.
Marion County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Triad at Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Marion, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
