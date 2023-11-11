Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Medina County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Medina County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Brunswick, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Medina High School at Pickerington Central High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Pickington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
