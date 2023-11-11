The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) face the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Millett Hall. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

The RedHawks shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Last season, Miami (OH) had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.

The Bobcats ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The RedHawks ranked 256th.

The RedHawks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, seven more points than the 66.7 the Bobcats gave up.

When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, Miami (OH) went 11-12.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

At home, Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.3).

At home, the RedHawks conceded 72.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).

Beyond the arc, Miami (OH) knocked down fewer trifectas away (6 per game) than at home (9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (36.4%) as well.

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule