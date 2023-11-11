How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) face the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Millett Hall. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- The RedHawks shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.
- Last season, Miami (OH) had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
- The Bobcats ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The RedHawks ranked 256th.
- The RedHawks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, seven more points than the 66.7 the Bobcats gave up.
- When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, Miami (OH) went 11-12.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.3).
- At home, the RedHawks conceded 72.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
- Beyond the arc, Miami (OH) knocked down fewer trifectas away (6 per game) than at home (9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (36.4%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 72-64
|Ford Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/17/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/19/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Millett Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.