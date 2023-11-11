The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) take the court against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. Miami (OH) matchup in this article.

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-2.5) 137.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-2.5) 138.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Miami (OH) compiled a 13-13-0 ATS record last year.

The RedHawks were 8-9 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Texas State compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 17 Bobcats games last season hit the over.

