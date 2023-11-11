Saturday's contest features the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) squaring off at Fant-Ewing Coliseum (on November 11) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for UL Monroe.

The RedHawks' last contest on Monday ended in a 60-48 loss to Vermont.

Miami (OH) vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Miami (OH) vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 70, Miami (OH) 63

Other MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The RedHawks had a -118 scoring differential last season, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They put up 70.5 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball and allowed 74.3 per contest to rank 348th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Miami (OH) scored 72.1 points per game in MAC play, and 70.5 overall.

At home, the RedHawks scored 74.8 points per game last season, seven more than they averaged on the road (67.8).

Miami (OH) conceded fewer points at home (69 per game) than away (80.8) last season.

