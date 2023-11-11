The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) and the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) take the floor at Millett Hall on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) covered 13 times in 26 games with a spread last season.

Miami (OH)'s .500 ATS win percentage (13-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Texas State's .419 mark (13-18-0 ATS Record).

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (OH) 73.7 139.7 74.5 141.2 149 Texas State 66 139.7 66.7 141.2 131.6

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

Last year, the RedHawks recorded seven more points per game (73.7) than the Bobcats gave up (66.7).

Miami (OH) had a 10-7 record against the spread and an 11-12 record overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (OH) 13-13-0 11-15-0 Texas State 13-18-0 17-14-0

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (OH) Texas State 9-9 Home Record 4-10 3-9 Away Record 7-7 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

