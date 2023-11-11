Duquesne, Merrimack, Week 11 NEC Football Power Rankings
As we head into Week 11 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the NEC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
NEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Duquesne
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-1
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th
- Last Game: W 34-26 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Stonehill
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
2. Merrimack
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th
- Last Game: L 31-21 vs UMass
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
3. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th
- Last Game: L 29-28 vs LIU Post
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
4. LIU Post
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th
- Last Game: W 29-28 vs Saint Francis (PA)
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Wagner
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
5. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
6. Stonehill
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd
- Last Game: L 28-17 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Duquesne
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
7. Wagner
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-5
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th
- Last Game: L 34-26 vs Duquesne
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ LIU Post
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
8. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd
- Last Game: L 31-24 vs Sacred Heart
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Merrimack
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
