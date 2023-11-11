Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Noble County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Noble County, Ohio. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Noble County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belpre High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
