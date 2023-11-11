The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) hit the court against the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Vikings allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Ohio went 16-9 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Vikings ranked 126th.

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats recorded were 10.1 more points than the Vikings gave up (68.7).

When Ohio scored more than 68.7 points last season, it went 18-9.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison

Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Bobcats surrendered 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (79.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, Ohio performed better when playing at home last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule