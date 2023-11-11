How to Watch Ohio vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) hit the court against the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Appalachian State vs Northern Illinois (4:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Louisiana vs Toledo (7:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Fresno State vs Kent State (7:00 PM ET | November 11)
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Vikings allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Ohio went 16-9 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Vikings ranked 126th.
- Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats recorded were 10.1 more points than the Vikings gave up (68.7).
- When Ohio scored more than 68.7 points last season, it went 18-9.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison
- Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Bobcats surrendered 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (79.6).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Ohio performed better when playing at home last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Troy
|W 88-70
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/11/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/24/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
