The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) take the court against the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cleveland State vs. Ohio matchup.

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Ohio Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-1.5) 150.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-1.5) 150.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ohio compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last season.

The Bobcats were 5-5 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Cleveland State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Vikings games hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.