Ohio vs. Cleveland State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) take the court against the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cleveland State vs. Ohio matchup.
Ohio vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Ohio vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland State Moneyline
|Ohio Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cleveland State (-1.5)
|150.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cleveland State (-1.5)
|150.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Ohio compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last season.
- The Bobcats were 5-5 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Cleveland State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Vikings games hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.