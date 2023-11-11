Ohio vs. Cleveland State November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) play the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Ohio Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Brown: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Ohio vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cleveland State Rank
|Cleveland State AVG
|Ohio AVG
|Ohio Rank
|178th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|78.8
|27th
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|267th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|23rd
|346th
|5.1
|3pt Made
|8.9
|39th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
