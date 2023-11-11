The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) and the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) hit the court at Wolstein Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

Ohio's games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last year.

Against the spread, the Bobcats were 16-13-0 last season.

Ohio (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 3.6% more often than Cleveland State (16-15-0) last season.

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 71.8 150.6 68.7 141.8 136.2 Ohio 78.8 150.6 73.1 141.8 147.7

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

The Bobcats put up an average of 78.8 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, Ohio went 14-10 against the spread and 18-9 overall.

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 16-15-0 18-13-0 Ohio 16-13-0 17-12-0

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State Ohio 13-3 Home Record 14-1 7-9 Away Record 4-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.5 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

