Having dropped three in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET as the Red Wings take on the Blue Jackets.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/16/2023 Blue Jackets Red Wings 4-0 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 45 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in league play in goals against.

The Red Wings' 50 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 14 5 12 17 8 9 52.2% Alex DeBrincat 14 9 5 14 10 8 0% Moritz Seider 14 1 10 11 8 4 - Lucas Raymond 14 4 6 10 7 3 0% J.T. Compher 14 3 7 10 6 3 44.7%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 20th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players