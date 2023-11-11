Saturday's NHL play includes the Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3) at Little Caesars Arena. The Blue Jackets are underdogs (+135 on the moneyline) against the Red Wings (-160) ahead of the outing, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus has played six games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings have been victorious in one of their three games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

The Blue Jackets have secured an upset victory in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Detroit has had moneyline odds set at -160 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Columbus is 3-3 when it is underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 6-4-0 6.3 3.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.10 3.10 8 17.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 6-4 5-5-0 6.5 2.50 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.50 3.20 4 13.3% Record as ML Favorite 0-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

