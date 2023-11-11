Will Robby Fabbri Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 11?
Should you wager on Robby Fabbri to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fabbri 2022-23 stats and insights
- Fabbri scored in seven of 28 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- On the power play, he scored three goals while picking up five assists.
- He posted a 20.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.
- The Blue Jackets did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.