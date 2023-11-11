Should you wager on Sean Kuraly to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

  • In three of 13 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
  • Kuraly has no points on the power play.
  • Kuraly's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 45 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:00 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:11 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:58 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 5-4 OT
10/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:05 Home W 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

