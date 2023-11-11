For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Shayne Gostisbehere a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

  • Gostisbehere has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Gostisbehere averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 21:41 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:40 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 2 1 1 16:30 Away W 5-2
10/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:19 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

