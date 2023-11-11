How to Watch Toledo vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) take on the Toledo Rockets (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Savage Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets made 49.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Toledo went 22-3 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rockets finished 248th.
- Last year, the Rockets put up 85.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.
- Toledo had a 24-5 record last season when putting up more than 69.5 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison
- Toledo put up 90.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 82.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Rockets were better in home games last season, giving up 74.4 points per game, compared to 77.4 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Toledo performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 39.9% three-point percentage on the road.
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 94-60
|Savage Arena
|11/11/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Savage Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/21/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
