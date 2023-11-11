The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) take on the Toledo Rockets (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Savage Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Toledo vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets made 49.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Toledo went 22-3 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rockets finished 248th.

Last year, the Rockets put up 85.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.

Toledo had a 24-5 record last season when putting up more than 69.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Toledo Home & Away Comparison

Toledo put up 90.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 82.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Rockets were better in home games last season, giving up 74.4 points per game, compared to 77.4 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Toledo performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 39.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule