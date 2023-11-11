Saturday's contest between the Toledo Rockets (1-0) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at Savage Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-70, with Toledo coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Toledo vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Toledo vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 74, Louisiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-3.0)

Toledo (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Toledo Performance Insights

Toledo was the second-best team in the country in points scored (85.4 per game) but 20th-worst in points conceded (76.9) last season.

On the boards, the Rockets were 248th in the country in rebounds (30.7 per game) last season. They were 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5 per game).

Toledo was 52nd in the nation in assists (14.9 per game) last season.

The Rockets were 53rd in the country in 3-pointers made (8.6 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (39.5%) last season.

Last season, Toledo was 312th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and 331st in defensive 3-point percentage (36.6%).

The Rockets attempted 64.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 71.4% of the Rockets' baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.6% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.