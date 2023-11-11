Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Trumbull County, Ohio today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgewood High School - Ashtabula at LaBrae High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Leavittsburg, OH
- Conference: All-American Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
