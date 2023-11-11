Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscarawas County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Tuscarawas County, Ohio today, we've got the information.
Tuscarawas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elida High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Rockford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
