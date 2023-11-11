Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Wert County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you reside in Van Wert County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wauseon High School at Van Wert
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
