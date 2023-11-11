Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you reside in Warren County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Middletown Christian High School at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: New Paris, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Senior at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
