The Golden State Warriors (6-3) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Chase Center

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 115 - Cavaliers 108

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 4.5)

Warriors (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-7.4)

Warriors (-7.4) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.9

The Warriors (5-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 30.6% more often than the Cavaliers (2-6-0) this year.

Golden State and Cleveland cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Saturday's line (Warriors as favorites by 4.5 or more and Cavs as underdogs by 4.5 or more).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Golden State does it in fewer games (33.3% of the time) than Cleveland (50%).

The Warriors have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-1) this season while the Cavaliers have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-2).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Cavaliers are 25th in the NBA offensively (108.6 points scored per game) and 14th defensively (112.1 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Cleveland is 14th in the NBA in rebounds (44.9 per game) and 22nd in rebounds allowed (46).

With 24.3 assists per game, the Cavaliers are 21st in the NBA.

Cleveland commits 13.9 turnovers per game and force 14.3 per game, ranking 12th and 14th, respectively, in the league.

The Cavaliers are 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.4 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

