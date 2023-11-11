Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Washington County, Ohio today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belpre High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western at Waterford
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Waterford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.