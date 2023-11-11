As we roll into Week 11 of the college football season, there are three games involving teams from the NEC on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Merrimack Warriors 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NEC Front Row Wagner Seahawks at LIU Post Pioneers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NEC Front Row Stonehill Skyhawks at Duquesne Dukes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NEC Front Row

