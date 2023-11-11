Saturday's game at Cintas Center has the James Madison Dukes (1-1) squaring off against the Xavier Musketeers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 11. Our computer prediction projects a 55-47 victory for JMU.

The Musketeers head into this matchup after a 55-41 loss to Youngstown State on Wednesday.

Xavier vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 55, Xavier 47

Xavier Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Musketeers were outscored by 10.7 points per game last season, with a -321 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.2 points per game (339th in college basketball), and gave up 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

Xavier averaged 49.3 points per game last season in conference action, which was 5.9 fewer points per game than its season average (55.2).

The Musketeers averaged 56.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 53.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, Xavier surrendered 8.0 fewer points per game (62.0) than in road games (70.0).

