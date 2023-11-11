When the South Dakota State Jackrabbits play the Youngstown State Penguins at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Jackrabbits will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Youngstown State vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-17.8) 56.2 South Dakota State 37, Youngstown State 19

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins' record against the spread is 3-0-0.

The Penguins have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Jackrabbits' three games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

Penguins vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Youngstown State 34.9 25.2 43.2 21.4 24.5 30 South Dakota State 38.3 11.9 36.2 13.2 31.3 11.3

