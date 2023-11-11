The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) hit the road for an MVFC showdown against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium.

Youngstown State owns the 53rd-ranked defense this year (338.4 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best with a tally of 429.2 yards per game. South Dakota State has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 12th-best in total yards per game (438.7) and best in total yards surrendered per game (241.3).

Youngstown State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Youngstown State vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Youngstown State South Dakota State 429.2 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.7 (15th) 338.4 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (2nd) 176.9 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.2 (6th) 252.3 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.4 (64th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has racked up 2,169 yards (241.0 ypg) on 170-of-241 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 93 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Tyshon King has racked up 722 yards on 130 carries while finding paydirt nine times.

Dra Rushton has carried the ball 110 times for 468 yards (52.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver has hauled in 42 catches for 664 yards (73.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

C.J. Charleston has grabbed 28 passes while averaging 51.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Max Tomczak has been the target of 26 passes and racked up 35 receptions for 428 yards, an average of 47.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski leads South Dakota State with 1,741 yards on 124-of-181 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 190 rushing yards (21.1 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Davis is his team's leading rusher with 126 carries for 860 yards, or 95.6 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 16 catches for 145 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Amar Johnson has run for 546 yards across 85 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in 537 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jadon Janke has 22 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 324 yards (36.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Griffin Wilde has racked up 283 reciving yards (31.4 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

