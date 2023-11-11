Can we anticipate Zachary Werenski lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Werenski has zero points on the power play.

Werenski's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.