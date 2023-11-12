Will Adam Boqvist Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 12?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adam Boqvist score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boqvist 2022-23 stats and insights
- In four of 46 games last season, Boqvist scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He tallied nine assists, but no goals, on the power play.
- He took 1.2 shots per game, sinking 7.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Boqvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|L 4-0
|10/14/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.