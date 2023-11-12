The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adam Boqvist score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In four of 46 games last season, Boqvist scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He tallied nine assists, but no goals, on the power play.
  • He took 1.2 shots per game, sinking 7.4% of them.

Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Rangers earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:49 Away L 5-4
10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:32 Home L 4-0
10/14/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

